Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini met with Borussia Mönchengladbach teenager Fabio Chiarodia during his stay in England.

The legendary Bianconeri captain spent two days in London before rejoining Igor Tudor’s squad in Germany ahead of Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

During his stay in the English capital, the 40-year-old crossed paths with a young and aspiring Italian centre-back who many liken to the iconic defender

Juventus legend Chiellini meets Fabio Chiarodia

Gladbach posted a video on the club’s official Instagram account, showing the meeting between the two compatriots, with the caption ‘meeting with the Maestro’.

This brief chat took place in the aftermath of the friendly contest between the Bundesliga club and Brentford, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Fabio Chiarodia (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport wondered whether this was a mere coincidence or perhaps an intentional chat that could pave the way for a future collaboration.

The pink newspaper notes that Chiellini’s current role at Juventus doesn’t involve market negotiations. However, his presence and charisma can help the club attract young talent, especially someone like Chiarodia, who grew up idolising the Juventus legend.

Is Chiarodia a Juventus target?

The 19-year-old was born and raised in Oldenburg, Germany, to a family originating from Cinto Caomaggiore, a small town 80km away from Venice.

The teenager began his career at his hometown club before joining Werder Bremen’s academy at the tender age of 9.

In July of 2021, the Italian earned a promotion to the first team, aged just 15. This ensued only a couple of days following Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph at Wembley, which saw Chiellini lift the trophy.

In the summer of 2023, Chiarodia completed a transfer to Gladbach for €2 million. He has thus far made 26 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring one goal in the process. His contract with the German club is valid until June 2027.

He also made his debut for Italy U20 last summer and went on to make seven appearances.