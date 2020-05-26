Chiellini: ‘No Cardiff controversy’

Giorgio Chiellini has denied rumours of a half-time argument between players in Juve’s 4-1 Champions League final defeat in Cardiff.

The Bianconeri were in the game until the end of the first half but conceded three goals in a lacklustre final 45 minutes.

In the latest except from his autobiography, ‘Io, Giorgio’, Chiellini explained that the players were simply exhausted and struggled to go toe-to-toe with the eventual winners.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Cardiff in the famous Champions League Final defeat to Real Madrid,” wrote the Juve captain.

“Well, nothing strange happened. We were just tired. Nothing sensational happened at half-time. No-one fought.

“We lost because we were exhausted. Finals always come too late for us. We were exhausted after the first half, Mandzukic was unable to walk and Pjanic the same.

“Both of them had their knees treated while the coach talked to us. We were short of breath so we tried to egg each other on.

“It was 1-1, but then it ended dramatically.”