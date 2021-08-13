Chiellini nominated for 19th Golden Foot Award

Giorgio Chiellini has been nominated for the 19th Golden Foot Award for 2021, one year after his teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo won the award, according to Football Italia.

Ronaldo’s 2020 win meant he now has a permanent mould of his footprint on the Champions Promenade in Monaco.

The Portugal captain is one of the world’s biggest players and beat several top competitors to win it.

The award goes to a player who has clocked at least 28 and it is usually in recognition of their contribution to the sport since the start of their career.

Chiellini has been one of the finest defenders in Europe and he captained the Italian national team to Euro 2020 victory last month.

The defender has just signed a two-year contract extension at Juve and will look to help them win Serie A again in this campaign.

Another player from Serie A who has been nominated for this year’s award is Romelu Lukaku, although the Belgian is now plying his trade in England with Chelsea.

The nominees for this year’s award are: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Aguero, Gerard Pique, Karim Benzema, Romelu Lukaku and Giorgio Chiellini.

Chiellini keeps getting better with age and regardless of the outcome of this nomination, the Bianconeri will hope he is in top form for the 2021/2022 season.