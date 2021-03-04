Chiellini pays tribute for the late Davide Astori

On 4 March 2018, Calcio fans were left shaken by the news of Davide Astori’s tragic death.

The former Fiorentina captain passed away in his sleep in an hotel room in Udine, where his team were preparing for a match against Udinese.

The former Cagliari defender was a beloved and well-respected figure among the fans, as well as his teammates and coaches.

Three year later, Italian football is still remembering that tragic day with a heavy heart, and Giorgio Chiellini joined the list of personalities who paid tribute for Astori on his memorial day.

The Juventus captain was among the Bianconeri stars who attended Davide’s funereal, whilst dedicating the team’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur on the prior day for his late friend.

Chiellini wrote “Always with us” on his twitter account with the hashtag “DA13”, which represents Astori’s initials, as well as his jersey number.

Chiellini and Astori had been teammates within the Italian national team.