Chiellini: ‘Pirlo is a Martian’

Giorgio Chiellini believes former Juventus teammate Andrea Pirlo is ‘a Martian’ who ‘broadens your horizons.’

The Juve captain is due to release his autobiography this month with all proceeds going to charity.

In a section, he recounts former teammate and Azzurri midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who Chiellini believes is out of this world.

“It’s one thing to see Pirlo from afar or on TV, its another is to follow him on the pitch,” Chiellini explained.

“He broadens your horizons, he is a Martian who makes everything special. Of course, as a coach Andrea will have to return to Earth because he will not be able to expect his players to have eyes behind their heads as he did.”