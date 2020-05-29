Chiellini: ‘Pogba surprised us’

Giorgio Chiellini revealed he and his teammates didn’t expect much from Paul Pogba when he joined: “Nobody expected such a champion.”

Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer from Manchester United and went on to win numerous titles with the Bianconeri before becoming a World Cup winner with France.

“I remember when he came. Three or four days into the retreat, my teammates and I looked at each other and said: ‘This guy is really good’, Chiellini recalled in his autobiography ‘Io Giorgio’.

“He came as a free agent from Manchester United, he was very young, and we thought he was just one of many passing through. One of those who clubs use to do work on the market.

“However… Nobody expected such a champion. Paul moved around with incredible physique, he was magical, impressive. And to say that the first games he played out of position, in front of the defence to ease Pirlo.

“But knowing him, in the time to come it became clear that the role had limited him. Paul could not open his stride and free his physical and technical arrogance, what would allow him to become the formidable box-to-box player we know.”