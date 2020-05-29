Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match
All Stories, Club News

Chiellini: ‘Pogba surprised us’

May 29, 2020

Giorgio Chiellini revealed he and his teammates didn’t expect much from Paul Pogba when he joined: “Nobody expected such a champion.”

Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer from Manchester United and went on to win numerous titles with the Bianconeri before becoming a World Cup winner with France.

“I remember when he came. Three or four days into the retreat, my teammates and I looked at each other and said: ‘This guy is really good’, Chiellini recalled in his autobiography ‘Io Giorgio’.

“He came as a free agent from Manchester United, he was very young, and we thought he was just one of many passing through. One of those who clubs use to do work on the market.

“However… Nobody expected such a champion. Paul moved around with incredible physique, he was magical, impressive. And to say that the first games he played out of position, in front of the defence to ease Pirlo.

“But knowing him, in the time to come it became clear that the role had limited him. Paul could not open his stride and free his physical and technical arrogance, what would allow him to become the formidable box-to-box player we know.”

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

OFFICIAL: Serie A to resume in June

May 28, 2020

Juventus asked about Frenkie De Jong

May 28, 2020

Premier League interest in Gonzalo Higuain

May 28, 2020