EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 13: Giorgio Chiellini attends the Gold Carpet during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini has been elected as the Lega Serie A representative on the FIGC board.

The 41-year-old has only recently launched a career in sports management, having hung up his boots at the end of 2023.

Nevertheless, the legendary defender has been climbing the ranks at a quick rate, whether at Juventus, where he’s been recently entrusted with a more prominent role, or at the national level.

According to several sources in the Italian press, including Calcio e Finanza, Chiellini will now become a Lega Serie A representative of the FIGC council board after winning a vote on Monday.

Giorgio Chiellini elected as Lega Serie A representative on FIGC board

The Lega gathered to elect a replacement for Francesco Calvo. The latter naturally vacated his post after leaving Juventus earlier this year. He had served as the club’s Managing Director of Revenue & Institutional Relations, but has now joined Aston Villa.

Therefore, Juventus were keen to maintain the post by placing one of their own directors, and they identified the universally beloved Chiellini as the perfect candidate for the role.

The Livorno native was considered the favourite ahead of the vote, even though some reports claimed that Inter president Giuseppe Marotta was backing Sassuolo CEO, Giovanni Carnevali.

Giorgio Chiellini (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

While it remains unclear where Marotta’s allegiances lied in this particular election, Chiellini received the majority of the votes, with 12 out of 20 Serie A club representatives picking him for the role.

On the other hand, Carnevali only received three votes, while Lecce president, Saverio Sticchi Damiani, only collected two votes, with three blank cards.

Chiellini will now serve as one of four Lega Serie A representatives on the FIGC board, alongside the league’s president Ezio Mario Simonelli, Udinese vice-president Stefano Campoccia, and Marotta.

The New FIGC board following Chiellini’s election