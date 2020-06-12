Chiellini, Ramsey, Demiral and Ramsey out

All Stories, Club News, Injuries

Chiellini, Higuain, Demiral and Ramsey out

June 12, 2020

Giorgio Chiellini, Gonzalo Higuain, Merih Demiral and Aaron Ramsey are all out of Juve’s Coppa Italia match against Milan.

The players were all a doubt as of yesterday evening, but the club have now announced the squad for the game, confirming the absentees.

Chiellini, Ramsey, Higuain and Demiral have all been undergoing personalised training programmes this week, rather than working with the team.

Matthijs De Ligt is expected to step in at the back while Rodrigo Bentancur and Miralem Pjanic should play in midfield together.

In attack, Sarri is expected to try an attacking trident of Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus squad: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon; De Sciglio, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani; Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Rabiot, Bentancur, Muratore; Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Olivieri, Vrioni, Zanimacchia

