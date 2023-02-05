Chiellini recalls the time he rejected to swap jerseys with Chiesa

While playing side-by-side for both Juventus and the Italian national team, Federico Chiesa and Giorgio Chiellini formed a special bond. The two men have many things in common, including Tuscan heritage and a stint at Fiorentina before becoming adopted sons in Turin.

Ironically, the winger made his senior debut for the Viola in a match against his future employers, and following the encounter, he headed towards the defender to swap jerseys.

While Chiellini gladly gave his shirt to Chiesa , he refused to take the young man’s jersey, telling him to preserve and cherish it.

“After his first match in Serie A with Fiorentina, he asked me to swap shirts,” tells the iconic defender in his appearance during the recently-released documentary on Chiesa, as told by JuveNews.

“I gave him mine and he was about to give me his, but then I told him: ‘Fede, this is your debut shirt, keep it. You’ll give another one in the future’.

“I didn’t want to take it away from a boy who was just starting out.”

The former Juventus captain left the club last summer following 17 years of service. He joined LAFC and won the MLS trophy on the first time asking.

However, the 38-year-old reassured his young compatriot that he’ll be tracking his progress from afar.

“It will be strange for me too not to be there next year, but I will follow you. You will have to fly off by yourself!”