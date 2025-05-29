Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini paid tribute to the victims of the Heysel disaster on its 40th anniversary.

On this day in 1985, the Bianconeri were crowned European champions for the first time after beating Liverpool in the final thanks to Michel Platini’s spot-kick.

But unfortunately, this day doesn’t mark a happy occasion for the club, but on the contrary, a wound that can never heal.

Juve’s first European Cup was marred by tragic events

Ahead of the kickoff, an altercation between the two sets of fans caused panic among the crowds in attendance. So while families were trying to evacuate their places, a section of the stands collapsed, causing the death of 39 Juventus supporters, including women and children, while injuring many others.

Despite the surreal carnage, several Juventus legends revealed how the Belgian police forced them to take the field, albeit they weren’t fully aware of the size of the disaster at the time.

On Thursday, Chiellini represented the club at the inauguration of the commemorative work dedicated to the Heysel victims.

Chiellini insists the memory of Heysel victims will never fade away

The legendary defender rightly described the incident as the biggest tragedy in the club’s history.

“Heysel will always remain the deepest wound in the history of Juventus,” said the Euro 2020 winner in his speech via IlBianconero.

“The memory of the thirty-nine people who lost their lives in that absurd football match is more alive than ever after 40 years.

“That tragedy, imprinted in the collective memory of every sportsman, marked an entire generation. Football has always been passion and sharing, and its values ​​can in no way be obscured by violence.

“Our responsibility is a moral commitment, and today we gather in silence to honor the memory of the victims.”