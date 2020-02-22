Chiellini renewal a formality

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini’s renewal with the club is expected to be little more than a formality according to the players agent, Davide Lippi.

The 35-year-old defender has returned to action in recent weeks and reports have suggested a renewal until 2021 is on the cards.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb Radio, Lippi confirmed that a renewal is close.

“His renewal will be official only when the club announces it,” Lippi told TMW.

“Then, between us, I don’t think there will be any problems. Giorgio’s will is to go ahead and play as long as he is well and until he feels important.

“His injury has allowed him to work a lot alone, on Sunday he surprised us all with his return to the field early.

“I didn’t even know he would play, to tell you the truth.

“However when Chiellini puts something in his head there is no way to stop him!”