After 17 long years in Turin, Giorgio Chiellini has finally decided to part ways for Juventus, setting his mind on embarking on a new adventure.

The legendary captain already bid the Bianconeri fans farewell at the end of the season following the match against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium, and later on Wednesday, he’ll put an end for his time with the Italian national team when the Azzurri take on Argentina at Wembley in the Finalissima clash.

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old apparently has a clear direction when it comes to his next career step.

According to ESPN via JuventusNews24, Chiellini is ready to fly to California to sign for Los Angeles FC after reaching a full agreement with the club.

The great center back is enticed by the idea of playing in the United States, and is excited to try his luck in Major League Soccer.

Moreover, the Livorno native won’t be on his own in this journey, as his wife and two daughters will join him to experience life in the west coast.

Nonetheless, many believe that Chiellini’s American adventure will be short-live, and that the Euro 2020 winner will eventually hang his boots and get assigned in a managerial role at Juventus.