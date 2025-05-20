Giorgio Chiellini remains the most prominent former Juventus player currently serving on the club’s board and is set to become even more influential in the coming season. Juve plans to elevate his role, assigning him closer responsibilities alongside Cristiano Giuntoli in managing the club’s daily operations. His leadership and long-standing association with the club make him an ideal candidate for a more central decision-making role.

Chiellini’s transition from on-pitch leader to boardroom figure reflects Juventus’s wider strategy of reconnecting with its past by involving former players in its future. As part of this approach, there are growing rumours that two of his former teammates could also return to the club in new capacities.

Potential Reunion of Juventus’s Legendary Defence

Reports suggest that Leonardo Bonucci may be set to take on a role as a youth coach, while Andrea Barzagli is also tipped to return in some capacity. Should these plans materialise, Juventus would be reuniting the renowned defensive trio famously referred to as the BBC partnership, which formed the bedrock of one of the most dominant periods in the club’s history under Antonio Conte.

During their time together, Chiellini, Bonucci and Barzagli created one of Europe’s most formidable defensive lines, helping Juventus secure multiple league titles with unmatched consistency. All three have since retired from professional football, and Juventus appears eager to integrate their experience into the club’s broader structure.

This potential reunion has been circulating in media reports for some time, and while no official confirmation has been made, the possibility suggests strategic planning behind the scenes to reintegrate these iconic figures into the club.

Leonardo Bonucci (Getty Images)

Chiellini Responds to Speculation

Chiellini was recently asked to comment on the speculation regarding his former teammates rejoining the club in official roles. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he responded, “Bonucci and Barzagli in the future Juventus? We have already done a lot on the pitch together. It has had many cycles in its history, and it is all part of a journey.”

While the club’s direction appears to favour bringing in figures with a strong Juventus identity, it remains essential that such appointments are based on merit and vision rather than sentiment alone. The involvement of experienced former players can benefit the club, but only if aligned with the strategic goals of the organisation.