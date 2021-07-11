Chiellini reveals he asked Juventus to sign Euro 2020 superstar

Ahead of Italy’s Euro 2020 final against England, Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that he previously asked Juventus to sign Harry Kane.

The veteran defender will come up against the England captain when the Italian and English national teams clash at Wembley later this evening.

It is a game that both countries have a strong belief that they can win and one of the driving forces of the English national team has been Tottenham goal machine, Kane.

The England captain scored the rebound penalty that helped them to overcome Denmark in extra time in the semi-final.

This game wouldn’t be the first match that Chiellini has come up against the striker and he praised the Englishman for his exceptional qualities.

He also revealed that he spoke to Fabio Paratici before now and urged the then Juventus director to complete the transfer of Kane.

The defender said in a press conference as quoted by Football Italia: “I still remember the first time I played against Kane, a friendly in Turin between Italy and England, and I was immediately impressed by his many different qualities.

“He’s good in the air, holding up the ball, with assists, scoring goals, even free kicks, so you can ask (former Juventus director Fabio) Paratici how many times I talked to him about Kane over the years!”

Kane has asked Tottenham to sell him this summer and Juventus wants a new striker. However, his price is probably far too much for Juve to even contemplate.