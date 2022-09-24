Chiellini reveals his biggest regret as a Juventus player

Giorgio Chiellini had a long career at Juventus, which spanned almost two decades.

In that time, the defender turned into one of the best players in the world in his position.

Juventus won several league titles with him in the team, and they also reached the final of the Champions League at least twice.

He won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team and remains one of its iconic players.

However, one of the Champions League finals Juventus lost was in 2015 in Berlin, and the defender says his biggest regret was missing that game against Barcelona because of injury.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

The biggest regret is not having played the Champions League final in Berlin due to injury. A regret also because for what I had done in the season, I deserved to play it.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini remains one of the finest ever defenders in the history of football, and he deserved to win the UCL.

The 2015 final was close, and he probably would have made the difference at the back for Juve if he played the game.

However, we need to move on now, and hopefully, we will get to the final of the competition again and win it soon.