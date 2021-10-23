Chiellini reveals how he reacted to Bonucci’s Milan switch in 2017

Since the start of Juve’s winning cycle in 2011/12, the names of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have always intertwined.

The defensive pair were crucial for the success of the club as well as the Italian national team in the last decade or so, often playing side by side.

However, this wasn’t the case in 2017/18.

Following some disputes with the club (including the infamous Porto stool), Bonucci opted to change air, making a shocking switch to AC Milan.

This move left the Bianconeri fans in shock, as well as his longtime teammate and friend Chiellini.

The captain revealed how he tried to convince Leo to revise his decision, but his attempts were fruitless.

“When he informed me that he was leaving Juventus I felt extremely badly. I wrote to him a lot, clearly in private, because I’m someone who likes to keep certain relationships away from the public,” said Chiellini in an interview with DAZN via TuttoJuve.

“We usually spend our summer vacations together, but that year we didn’t. I’m convinced that had we been together I would have been able to change his mind.

“I would have made him understand that he was making a mistake, that Milan, with all due respect, were not Real Madrid and not even today’s AC Milan. In fact, he realized his mistake soon afterwards. But of course I can’t decide for Leo, I don’t decide anything, not even in my own house!”

At the end of the day, Chiellini’s assumption was proven right, as the Rossoneri failed to build a winning side despite spending over 200 million euros during that summer under the guidance of their controversial Chinese owners at the time.

Luckily for everyone involved, Bonucci ended up completing a return to Turin just twelve months later, rekindling his legendary partnership with Chiellini.