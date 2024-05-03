Legendary Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini dished on several topics in a long interview, including Cristiano Ronaldo and his made desire to prove himself following his move from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese spent nine years in the Spanish capital. But despite his elusive achievements, he shared a love-hate relationship with Los Merengues and their supporters.

In 2018, the two parties ended their collaboration when the striker made a ground-shattering move to Turin.

For his part, Chiellini recalls how Ronaldo had an unfathomable determination to prove his worth and send a signal to his former employers.

“In his first year at Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo had a mad desire to prove that he was stronger than Real Madrid,” explained the iconic defender in his interview with BSMT podcast via JuventusNews24.

However, the Bianconeri didn’t find much success during that Champions League campaign which ended in their elimination in the quarter-finals at the hands of Ajax.

Nevertheless, the Euro 2020 hero felt the Bianconeri would have gone far if it wasn’t for the injury bug.

“We were unfortunate to suffer a series of injuries that caused our defeat to Ajax, because otherwise we would have made it all the way.

“I am convinced that someone like him [Ronaldo] would lead you to great triumphs.

“Then, in the following years, the level of the team dropped a bit, while he got older and could no longer solve everything on his own.”

Ronaldo eventually left Juventus in August 2021 in favor of a return to Manchester United which didn’t pan out exactly as planned.