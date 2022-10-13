Chiellini reveals what he learnt from Conte at Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini had a storied career in European football before leaving Juventus to join LAFC at the end of last season.

The defender spent almost two decades at Juve and remains one of its leading players of all time.

He worked with some fine managers at the club, and one of them is Antonio Conte.

The Italian gaffer manages Tottenham at the moment, but he started the Bianconeri dominance of the Italian game, which saw them win nine consecutive league crowns.

Juve has struggled in the last two seasons, but Conte is an important figure in the career of Chiellini and he recently revealed what he learned from the gaffer.

The defender said via Tuttojuve:

“I had a great time with Conte. He taught me not to just destroy but also to propose”.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the finest players we have had and he is very experienced. One reason he has had a long career is that he paid attention to his managers at the club and the national team.

Conte remains one of the best managers around and continues to show that at Spurs.

One day, Chiellini could also become a boss and his experience as a player will help him do well.