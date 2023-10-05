Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is optimistic about the potential of a successful on-field partnership between Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic. These two players serve as the goal-scorers in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation, and they have been showing promising chemistry on the field in the early part of this season.

The budding partnership between Chiesa and Vlahovic has generated excitement among Juventus supporters, and there is hope that it could lead to a successful campaign. While the team is still a work in progress and has experienced some inconsistency, they have made a better start to the season compared to the previous one.

The fans are dreaming of Juventus reclaiming the Serie A title, and if Chiesa and Vlahovic can continue to build on their on-field understanding, it could lead to something special for the Bianconeri in the current campaign.

Chiellini still follows them even though he now plays in another continent and says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Milan has three champions like Maignan, Theo and Leao, but also enormous potential in the rest of the squad, while Juve has a young team. The others have something more, but if Vlahovic and Chiesa start to work well together, they can still aspire to something important .”

Juve FC Says

We all know that Chiesa and Vlahovic are top players and could form a very good on-field bond as they have done so far.

The team needs them to remain focused on the task at hand in every game and to keep scoring as they have been doing.

If that happens, we could spring a surprise and become champions again by next summer.