Chiellini reveals when he first thought about quitting international football

Giorgio Chiellini will quit international football after Italy faces Argentina two days from now.

The defender has already left Juventus and has been thinking about his next career step.

He has been a member of the Italian national team since 2004 and led them to success at Euro 2020.

The national team manager, Roberto Mancini, trusts the veteran, but the defender is likely to walk away from the Azzurri after the game against Argentina even if he continues playing club football elsewhere.

Ahead of the game, the defender reveals that he first considered quitting international football in 2020 when he was struggling.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “In December 2020, when I was struggling and struggling to recover from the injury to the Crusader and I didn’t even know if I would be able to snatch the call-up, I had done a little thought. I said to myself: “I’ll get to the European Championship and then I’ll stop” The triumph instead gave me the right push to try to reach the World Cup.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has been one of the best defenders the Italian national team has had. They probably wouldn’t have won the Euros if he wasn’t in their squad for that tournament.

They now have to work on getting another player to replace him, but it would not be a straightforward task.