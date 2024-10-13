Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini discussed his iconic partnership with fellow defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli.

The three legendary defenders constituted what was arguably the strongest defensive unit in Europe at the time, guarding Gianluigi Buffon’s goal at both club and international levels.

Chiellini, who recently returned to the club to assume an administrative role, looked back on his eternal bond with his two old partners-in-crime.

The 40-year-old insisted that the famous BBC defense was first and foremost a story about three friends.

“The BBC is a story of a friendship, of a trio that went beyond the individual players,” said the former Juventus captain while chatting with reports during the Trento Sports Festival (via JuventusNews24).

“We blended well from the first moment.”

Chiellini was asked if he and his two former teammates ever felt unbeatable, and he recalled the victory over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the 2016/17 season.

The Bianconeri won the first leg 3-0 thanks to Paulo Dybala’s memorable brace and Chiellini’s strike, and then went on to earn qualification with a stalemate at Camp Nou against the iconic MSN attack (Leo Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar).

“That day, we didn’t allow anyone in,” noted the legendary defender.

Finally, Chiellini was asked to comment on his infamous foul on Bukayo Saka during the Euro 2020 final against England in Wembley.

“Every Englishman I meet tells me it was worthy of a red card.”

The Italy captain held the Arsenal star by the collar after realizing he wouldn’t be able to match his pace.