Throughout the course of his illustrious playing career, Giorgio Chiellini played under some of the most renowned managers of the current era. From the likes of Fabio Capello, Didier Deschamps, Claudio Ranieri, Antonio Conte and Max Allegri at Juventus to Marcello Lippi and Roberto Mancini at the Italian national team.

But after ending his days in European football in favor of a switch to Los Angeles FC, the legendary defender admitted his regret for never having the chance to serve under Carlo Ancelotti’s tutelage.

The 63-year-old had an underwhelming stint at Juventus between 1999 and 2001 early in his managerial days, but went on to cement himself as one of the most decorated managers of all time.

The current Real Madrid boss lifted his fourth Champions League trophy last season, while also consolidating his place in the history books by becoming the first ever manager to win the big five domestic leagues in European football.

“Ancelotti’s results speak for themselves. I’m sad because I would have liked to have been trained by him,” admitted Chiellini in an interview with Marca via JuventusNews24.

“He is one of the best in history and certainly one of the best in the last 30 years.

“Do we talk about luck? The results speak for themselves. Luck can only get you so far.”