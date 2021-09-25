Chiellini says Juventus needs time to find balance but admits patience is wearing thin

Giorgio Chiellini insists that the current Juventus team needs more time to find a balance after the changes that have happened to it, but he admits it is hard for them to get the patience they need.

The Bianconeri sacked Andrea Pirlo in the summer after he helped them to finish inside the top four.

They brought back serial winner, Massimiliano Allegri, but this start to the campaign has been terrible.

They have lost Cristiano Ronaldo who was their key man last season and have to find goals from other members of their squad.

They have also brought in the likes of Moise Kean and Manuel Locatelli.

Both players will need time to adjust to their new club while the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski will also need time to get used to Allegri’s tactics.

But after watching their club struggle last season, Juve fans want a quick turnaround and Chiellini acknowledges that.

“We must be able to keep the ship steady in a stormy sea,” Chiellini said, according to Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“We’ll see if we’ll come out of it a little dented or with full sails, but we will arrive at the port.

“As with everything, it takes time to find a balance. When there are big shocks, environmental like an earthquake or not, it takes a little time to settle and to restart.

“Unfortunately, in the world of today, there’s no patience.”