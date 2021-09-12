Chiellini says Juventus team will be built around Dybala and Ronaldo is in the past

Giorgio Chiellini has urged Juventus to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to build their team around Paulo Dybala.

His remarks came after Napoli beat them 2-1 yesterday, while Cristiano Ronaldo marked his debut for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

The Portuguese attacker scored 101 goals for Juve before he left them this summer.

He was the top scorer in Serie A last season but didn’t appear to be in the first-team plans of Massimiliano Allegri at the start of this campaign.

He started the match against Udinese on the bench and left before the game against Empoli.

Fans have been saying it is obvious that he carried this Juve team, but Chiellini insists it is time to move on.

He says Dybala will be the leader of the new Juve and the Argentinian had dropped his level of performance to accommodate Ronaldo in the team.

He told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia: “When you have a world class player like Cristiano, you cannot help but use the team to play for him. We must be grateful to Cristiano for all he did during these years at Juventus, but we carry on.

“This will be Paulo Dybala’s team. Over the last couple of years, he lowered his average goals because of Cristiano’s presence, but he is a key player for this team and that is recognised by everyone.”