Chiellini says that Juventus still have something to play for

After their latest dropped points against Torino, Giorgio Chiellini appears to suggest that Juventus has given up on winning the Scudetto this season.

The Bianconeri had been hoping to win the title for the 10th consecutive season at the start of this campaign.

They changed their championship-winning manager, Maurizio Sarri for the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo, but their fans hoped that they would end the campaign victoriously.

The Pirlo experiment has flopped so far and the former midfielder is leading Juventus to their worst campaign in over a decade.

Their 2-2 draw against Torino sees them drop from third to fourth place on the league table ahead of their rescheduled game against Napoli.

With their current position, it is unrealistic to think that they can still win the league and Chiellini says they are focused on finishing the campaign in a Champions League position now.

He told DAZN via Football Italia: “We have to stay united and do as little talking as possible. Let’s avoid proclamations, instead working day after day, knowing that we have a very important game coming up on Wednesday.

“We must go forward and try to do our best so we can achieve an important target for us, a Champions League place. We’ve also got the Coppa Italia Final coming up.”