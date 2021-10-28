Chiellini sends a message to Raiola over De Ligt’s future

Mino Raiola is one of the most unpredictable football agents and when he has a player in your squad, you cannot conclude how long that individual will stay.

Matthijs de Ligt is his most high-profile client at Juventus right now after he helped the Bianconeri sign the Dutchman in 2019 amidst interest from several clubs.

He could also easily get the defender to change clubs from the end of this season, but Giorgio Chiellini hopes that doesn’t happen.

The Juve veteran says De Ligt could become the next defence leader at Juve, but concedes that it would have been easier to keep him for a long time if he was Italian.

He then adds that he is hopeful Raiola will leave the Dutchman is Turin for long.

He told Tuttosport: “He can be the successor of the team. Bbc, had he been Italian it would have been easier to keep him, but I hope that Mino Raiola will do us the pleasure of leaving him again in Turin. Day.”

De Ligt has shown pleasant form at Juve for some time now, however, he could do better.

If he truly doesn’t have a long-term future at the club, now is the best time to plan for life without him.

We could sell him in the summer for good money and bring in free agents like Antonio Rudiger and Alessio Romagnoli.

As Chiellini pointed out, because he isn’t Italian, there is no guarantee that De Ligt would stay at Juve for the rest of his career.

So the earlier we sell him, the more money we would make.

We would also reduce the risk of losing him for nothing at the end of his current contract.