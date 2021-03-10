Chiellini seriously considering end of season retirement

Giorgio Chiellini is one of the oldest and longest-serving players at Juventus at the moment.

The defender has been trusted by the club for years and has always delivered, but it seems this could be his last season in Turin.

He has had his campaign disrupted by injuries and that could be a sign that his body needs rest.

He has just returned from an injury and he was on the bench as the Bianconeri exited the Champions League at the hands of FC Porto.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that he may have played the last Champions League game of his career already.

This is because he is seriously considering retirement from the game after this campaign.

The defender’s contract will expire at the end of this season and he has served the club enough to earn a new one.

However, no one plays the game forever and it would be understood if he calls time on his career at the end of this season.

Juve has been targeting younger players in recent seasons and they might already have a replacement for him from the likes of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt working hard to break into the first team consistently.