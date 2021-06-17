Chiellini set for medical tests today following his injury against Switzerland

During the Euro 2020 encounter between Italy and Switzerland, Juventus fans witnessed what has now become a familiar sight for them – Giorgio Chiellini left the pitch in the first half with yet another muscular injury.

The captain was making his 14th appearance in the European championships, setting a new record for an Azzurri player.

The Bianconeri defender thought he had opened the scoring for the home side at the Stadio Olimpico, but his goal was later ruled out by VAR due to a handball.

Few minutes later, the center back left the pitch injured, leaving the armband for Leonardo Bonucci and his spot in the lineup for Francesco Acerbi.

According to Football Italia, Chiellini suffered a problem in the flexor of his left thigh and will be examined in Florence on Thursday, in order to find out the extend of his injury.

The 36-year-old bounce back from a serious ligament injury that ruled him out for the majority of the 2019/20 season, to produce a positive campaign on a personal level in 2020/21.

However, throughout the season, Chiellini was still forced to stop every now and then due to some minor injury problems.

With the tournament expected to be his last before announcing international retirement, let’s hope that the veteran didn’t play his last match for the Azzurri just yet.