Chiellini states the secret for Juve’s success after Supercoppa triumph

Juventus maintained their dominance in the Supercoppa Italiana with another win last night, and captain Giorgio Chiellini claims his side are fired up this season.

The Old Lady have not enjoyed the most consistent opening to the campaign, with the new manager coming in to replace Maurizio Sarri in the summer, but having been permitted next to no pre-season thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pirlo admitted early into the campaign that he had to use his early fixtures as their pre-season, and moved to start the team in different systems in each of the opening games, and our form suffered.

Since October however we have really begun to grow, and now look a deadly unit on the pitch, whilst having less absences in recent months also, and captain Chiellini claims that his side are ‘really fired’ to prove their critics wrong as ‘many write us off’.

“It meant so much to us, first of all because a trophy was on the line and we didn’t want to let it get away, even more so after the defeat on Sunday, Chiellini expressed (as translated by Juventus.com)

“You try to isolate these moments as much as possible, but we were hurt by the defeat and have heard so many write us off too early, which has really fired us up and made us even more united.

“We put in a top performance. We controlled the game, did well and were also a bit lucky, but we deserved the victory and can enjoy winning this trophy, which has to be a starting point because we still have so much to achieve. We’re all giving everything.

“Winning a trophy for the tenth year in a row is something to be proud of and we want to keep winning and improving. There’s a great mix. When we’re all together, we always manage to produce something special.

“We showed togetherness in every area of the pitch, which is the secret to our balance and fine display. We’re pleased and will enjoy this trophy success with our fans, albeit from a distance. It was the first final for so many of the lads and the joy on their faces is quite something.”

Will this new fighting attitude be key in our push further up the table?

