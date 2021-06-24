Chiellini still a doubt for Juventus’ next game against Austria

Giorgio Chiellini is still an injury doubt for Italy’s next game against Austria in Euro 2020.

The Juventus defender limped off early in the Azzurri’s 3-0 win over Switzerland in their second group game.

It didn’t appear to be a very serious injury and he looked to have asked to be substituted to avoid a bigger issue.

The injury forced him to miss Italy’s next game against Wales, which they won 1-0.

They are now in the round-of-16 stage of the competition and will face Austria on Saturday at Wembley.

They have been preparing for the match and Chiellini was in training, however, Football Italia reports that the Juve defender trained alone.

While the rest of the squad ran together yesterday, the report says Chiellini ran on his own as he follows an individual training routine to get back to full fitness.

Italy is one of the favourites to win the competition and their terrific form at the back has seen them keep a clean sheet in each of their matches so far.

Chiellini will likely be replaced as the partner of Leonardo Bonucci at the back by Francesco Acerbi.

Roberto Mancini has also been given a midfield selection headache after Marco Verratti showed top quality in the game against Wales.

The former Manchester City manager has to decide between the PSG midfielder and Juventus target, Manuel Locatelli.