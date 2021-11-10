Chiellini suggests downsizing the number of Serie A clubs

The grueling schedules that football players have to endure is often being overlooked. For many fans and observers, these overpaid athletes shouldn’t be complaining.

Nevertheless, more and more players are coming out to discuss the need for a lighter schedule, and Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is the latest to do so.

The 37-year-old linked this proposal with the club’s idea of creating a more appealing European competition – although he never mentioned the name “European Super League”.

“I have been talking about it with President Agnelli for a few years. The future of world football is going towards a Europeanization of international football. The Juventus players, as well as the fans, increasingly want to play and watch European level matches,” said Chiellini in an interview with DAZN vie TuttoJuve.

“With all due respect, but the number of teams in the Italian league is too big. The right number would be 18 or maybe even 16 teams, but I think 18 is the right number to get to improve competitiveness and maybe increase European matches.

“We have reached a point of no return. I believe that institutions, clubs and players must meet to reform the calendar, create new competitions ,give new impetus to this sport which for me remains the most beautiful in the world.”

Juve FC say

Despite the witch-hunt that has chastised the European Super League since the infamous announcement last April, Juventus remain adamant on defending the project.

Chiellini might be speaking his mind, but his views surely reflect those of the club that he represents.

Whether the Bianconeri will eventually succeed in their never-ending battle against UEFA remains to be seen, but it appears that it’s set to last for a while.