Chiellini suggests his replacement at Juventus among Italy’s opponent

Giorgio Chiellini has suggested that Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji would be a suitable replacement for him at Juventus.

The Italy international is almost certainly on his last contract at Juve at the moment as he isn’t getting any younger.

At 37, he should retire from the game, but he has remained one of the important players for both the Italian national team and Juventus.

He helped the Azzurri to win Euro 2020 and they will face the Swiss national team in their next international game.

They had beaten them on their way to winning the Euros and will hope to earn another win against them.

The Swiss have a team filled with top talent and one of them is Borussia Dortmund’s Akanji.

Chiellini was speaking ahead of the game and claimed that he was impressed by the defender before suggesting that he could replace him when he leaves Juve.

“I have always been intrigued by Akanji, as he still has something more to give and in my view he is approaching the right age to really reach his peak, but he still needs that final step,” said Chiellini as quoted by Football Italia.

When asked if he would recommend the defender to Juve, he added:

“A spot is opening up soon when I retire, so there’s going to be room…”