Chiellini tipped to experience the MLS after retiring from the national team

Giorgio Chiellini is approaching the end of his career as a player, but he has a contract at Juventus until 2023, partly because he expected to play for Italy at the next World Cup.

The defender has been at Juve since 2004 when he moved to the Allianz Stadium from AS Roma and he has remained a key member of the team.

He has also been a stalwart for the Italian national team and Roberto Mancini continues to trust him to help the Azzurri.

But their failure to make the next World Cup means his international career is almost certainly over and he can concentrate on Juve now, but for how long?

Tuttojuve says Italy’s match against Argentina later this year could be his last in the Azzurri shirt and he could also leave the Bianconeri.

The report suggests that he might ask to leave Juve a year early so that he can spend one season playing for another club in the MLS.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has earned the right to leave as a legend and the club will hardly stand in his way if he wants out at the end of this season.

At 37, most of his mates have left the game and we should plan for life without him.

It would be nice to keep him in the team for another season, but if he wants out just to experience the MLS, we expect the club to agree to that.