Chiellini tips Dybala to fill Ronaldo’s shoes and reveals what kept him going despite injuries

After struggling with recurring injuries for years, few would have expected Giorgio Chiellini to further prolong his playing career.

Luckily for the Juventus captain, his injury record has eased in the last year or so, and he remains an integral part of the squad for both club and country.

The 37-year-old explains how his eagerness to compete at Euro 2020 kept driving him forward at a time when retirement was more than an option.

“I endured a tough period after the major injury. I returned after six months and shortly after Covid broke out and for almost a year I struggled to find the right balance,” said the veteran in an interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“The thought of retirement crossed my mind but it was the European Championship that kept me on my feet and the desire to be there at all costs.”

The defender ended up putting some colossal displays at the back en route towards European glory.

Chiellini also discussed Paulo Dybala’s importance to Juventus, especially following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He has all the cards in his hand. Ronaldo’s departure can free up space for his technical and individual characteristics, allowing him to drag this team along.”

Juve FC say

The captain can no longer play 50 matches per season, and both he and Max Allegri realize it.

Nonetheless, Giorgio remains vital for the Bianconeri either when he’s defending the team’s colors on the field or even when he’s merely supporting his younger teammates from the sidelines.