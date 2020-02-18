All Stories, Club News

Chiellini to renew until 2021

February 18, 2020

Giorgio Chiellini is expected to extend his contract with Juventus before the end of the season.

The veteran defender has a deal with the Bianconeri until June 2020 but is expected to agree a renewal in the coming months.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reports that the renewal is a mere formality for both club and player as he expected to remain in Turin until 2021.

Chiellini has missed six months of action due to injury but is expected to return to the pitch in the coming weeks having made a cameo against Brescia at the weekend.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Announcement: The End of an Era: Juventus 2011-2020

February 18, 2020

Khedira and Bernardeschi back

February 18, 2020

Del Piero: ‘Guardiola a good fit for Juve’

February 17, 2020