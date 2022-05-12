Chiellini
Chiellini top, Allegri flop: Italian newspapers hand their ratings for Coppa Italia final

May 12, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Unfortunately for Juventus, their season will end without a single trophy entering the club’s cabinet for the first time since 2011. The Bianconeri conceded another defeat at the hands of Inter in the Coppa Italia final, with the clash ending 4-2 after extra time.

Despite overturning the result early in the second half, Max Allegri reverted to defense, and his team eventually paid the price for the over-cautious approach.

Therefore, the major news outlets in Italian football gave the tactician low ratings, as they considered him to be the main culprit in his team’s demise.

On the other hand, Giorgio Chiellini received favorable grades after putting a solid shift at the back in what was his last final in the famous black and white jersey. The center back nullified Edin Dzeko’s threat and made a host of interceptions at the back before leaving his place on the pitch.

So here are the ratings handed by la Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport as published by ilBianconero.

ALLEGRI: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 4.5

Perin: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 6

Danilo: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 5.5

Chiellini: Gazzetta 7, CorSport 7

De Ligt: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 4.5

Alex Sandro: Gazzetta 6.5, CorSport 6

Zakaria: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 4.5

Rabiot: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 5

Cuadrado: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 6

Dybala: Gazzetta 6.5, CorSport 6.5

Bernardeschi: Gazzetta 6.5, CorSport 7

Vlahovic: Gazzetta 6.5, CorSport 7

Morata: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 6.5

Bonucci: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 5

Locatelli: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 5.5

Arthur: Journal 5, CorSport 5.5

Pellegrini: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 5.5

Kean: Journal 5.5,, CorSport 5.5

