Chiellini turns 37 – Happy Birthday Grande Capitano! (Video)

August 14, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On Saturday, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is celebrating his 37th birthday. The legendary defender has been a stalwart in the club since arriving to Turin in 2005.

The Livorno native also became a national hero this summer, as he bravely led the Italian national team towards its second European Championship triumph.

Whether he was messing around with Jordi Alba before the penalty shootouts, catching Bukayo Saka by the jersey or just being the defensive beast that he is, the veteran gave us several unforgettable memories.

Therefore, the national team’s Twitter account celebrated the occasion with a compilation video containing his best moments in the famous Azzurri shirt.

