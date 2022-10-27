Chiellini urges Juventus to focus on domestic success

Giorgio Chiellini has commented on Juventus’ poor Champions League campaign after they were knocked out of the competition in the group stages by Benfica.

Combining the UCL and Serie A has seemed too much for them this term and Chiellini believes they should focus on the league now.

Having watched their terrible loss in Lisbon, the defender said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve is not solid, now focus on Serie A”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has had a long career with highs and lows, which makes him experienced enough to advise on our current situations.

He knows playing too many competitions can be tricky, especially if you don’t have the squad depth to execute some games.

What Juve needs now is to focus on domestic success, even if it means not playing in the Europa League.

Fans will forget our doomed European season if we win the league and cup double.

This is because we never really stood a chance of winning the Champions League, so participating in it was simply a gamble.

The Europa League will stretch our players and reduce our likelihood of making the top four in Serie A.

It will be interesting to see if our players will recover when they face Lecce in their next game.