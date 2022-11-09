Chiellini urges other Serie A clubs to copy Juventus

Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has urged other Serie A clubs to copy the Bianconeri and develop a B team.

Juve is the only top flight club with a B team and their Next Gen has helped many players from their under 19 team gain promotion to Serie C football.

The experience in this competition is very different from what is obtainable in the Primavera and Juve is reaping the rewards of that investment now.

The likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli have played for their B team and are now established members of the first team.

Chiellini believes the smart thing for other clubs to do is to copy the Juve model and create a B team for their youngsters to compete.

He said via Football Italia:

“I think Fabio mirrors what has been done by Juventus [at a youth level], I texted him a few weeks ago when there were a few problems.

“I am happy for him, he deserves all he is receiving. I hope other clubs will follow this project. Unfortunately, they haven’t done it so far, but I see that young players who deserve it are being launched.”

Juve FC Says

We have developed a good method to give our young players a taste of competitive football early on.

A B team ensures the boys are exposed to senior team football even before they break into our first team.

However, other clubs might struggle to open theirs because it cost a lot of money to operate.