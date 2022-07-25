Giorgio Chiellini paid a visit to the Juventus squad as they continued their preseason tour of America.

The defender left them this summer and now plays for the MLS side, LAFC.

Juve has been in the country in the last week, and they will still face Barcelona and Real Madrid before leaving.

The Bianconeri played Chivas in the first game of the tour, and it was an opportunity for the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to show some of what they are worth.

Chiellini watched the first half of the game before going to bed and he names one summer signing who caught his eyes.

The defender was impressed by the performance of Pogba, and he disclosed one key thing the Frenchman brings to the Juve team.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I watched the first half and then had to go to bed, but what I saw was impressive. Pogba is someone who brings so much enthusiasm and the team really needed that.

“It’s also good because the responsibility is spread out between the players. I hope Juve has a great season.”

Juve FC Says

Our game against Chivas was a good chance for the lads to showcase what they have been training on, but that game will probably be the easiest of this tour.

The matches against Barca and Real Madrid will be much tougher, and it would be interesting to see how we perform in them.