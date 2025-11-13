Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini has been in constant contact with his former teammate Dusan Vlahovic, whose future remains up in the air.

The Serbian’s contract with the Bianconeri will expire at the end of the season, and the two parties’ struggle to reach an agreement on a renewal has been well-documented at this point.

Nevertheless, Luciano Spalletti’s arrival has reignited a spark in the 25-year-old striker, offering him a potential new lease of life.

Dusan Vlahovic set to stay at Juventus at least until June

Vlahovic has reclaimed his starting berth at Juventus, with the new manager dropping the misfiring Jonathan David to the bench.

The former Fiorentina star is once again leading the club’s scoring charts, with six goals to his name this season.

(Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

But while his future remains to be written, Tuttosport reveals that Chiellini has been in talks with Vlahovic on behalf of Juventus, and the two men have at least agreed to maintain their collaboration until the end of the season. In other words, neither party would consider a move in January.

This would buy the club and the player additional time before potentially resuming their contract talks at a later stage of the season.

Why Juventus & Vlahovic continue to delay contract talks

As the source explains, the picture remains too bleak to deduce any conclusions at this stage, and neither side wants to make a hasty commitment. After all, Juventus remain unsure whether they’ll be able to count on Champions League money for next season.

Moreover, Vlahovic has been rather inconsistent in previous campaigns, so it remains to be seen if he can truly raise his game and deliver the goods week in, week out.

In any case, the Bianconeri cannot afford to confirm the Serbian’s current salary of €12 million per season, but might be willing to offer him €8 million per season.

In the meantime, the Turin-based newspaper identifies Bayern Munich as the club that has shown the most concrete interest in the player thus far.