Chiellini vows to help Juventus correct this transfer mistake

Two things most Juventus fans know about Giorgio Chiellini is that he will soon retire and he would keep serving the Bianconeri even after his playing days.

Does he fancy helping them to finally sign Gianluigi Donnarumma? He says yes, but that would be when he is no longer playing.

In a recent interview with DAZN, the Euro 2020 winner praises Donnarumma, who Juventus could have signed for free in the last transfer window.

He compared the PSG man to former Juve number one, Gianluigi Buffon, and admits he would try to bring him to Turin when he stops playing.

“Right now, it’s not up to me,” said Chiellini smiling, as quoted by Football Italia.

“In a few years, if I will do something different, then yes, I will try. For now, I can’t. Buffon and Donnarumma have different characteristics, but Gigio is not an average goalkeeper.”

Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and it wasn’t cool to most Juventus fans that the Bianconeri didn’t sign him when he was available on a free transfer in the summer.

He is still struggling to get regular playing time at PSG and could fancy a return to Serie A.

When it becomes clear that he would return to Serie A, Juve is likely the best club he would join.

Wojciech Szczęsny is already 31 and Donnarumma could serve as his perfect long-term replacement.