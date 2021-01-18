Chiellini weary that result could ‘floor’ Juventus ahead of Super Coppa final

Giorgio Chiellini has urged his Juventus side to pick themselves up ahead of the Super Coppa final against Napoli on Wednesday.

The Old Lady were downed 2-0 at the San Siro last night by Inter Milan, and the team was very-much second-best throughout, with little positives to take from our attempts in the final third.

While the Nerazzurri deserve praise for their ability to nullify our attack and prove decisive at the other end, Juve will need to raise their performance if they are hoping to secure their first trophy of the campaign.

Chiellini admits that his side weren’t in the game against Inter, and that his side have no time to dwell on the result with such a big game coming up in midweek.

“We never got into the game – we weren’t able to stop them playing and kept getting beaten in one-against-ones, Chiellini stated after the match (as translate by Juventus.com).

“We’ve got a cup final to play in three days, so we need to recover – we can’t let this result floor us. We’ve got time to have our say, while acknowledging the difficulties we’ve faced and will face.

“There are moments in games when you need to be humble and allow the other team to have the ball – today we weren’t good enough when we had the ball and made errors that allowed them to counter. Nor were we good enough without the ball.

Obviously it’s easy to say all this after the event – we tried to react during the match but failed to do so. Luckily we’re playing again in three days and, whether we like it or not, we have to reset and turn our attentions to the next game, because the first silverware of the season is at stake and it means a great deal to us.”

All eyes will turn to the match against the Azzurri on Wednesday, but you can’t help but be downbeat at dropping off the pace in Serie A with that defeat, and we simply must concentrate on the upcoming match.

