Giorgio Chiellini is expected to be at the Juventus training ground today after returning to Italy after retiring from professional football.

Chiellini finished his playing career in the MLS and retired from the game last week after taking his time to consider whether he should continue playing.

The former defender is one of the few players who served the Bianconeri for two decades, a rare feat in this generation.

Last year, he was on the team and has remained close to most of his coaches and former teammates.

Chiellini is expected to take up a role at the club shortly and will visit his former teammates and coaches today, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

Juve FC Says

It would be great to see Chiellini at the club as he is one of our favourite former players.

He knows the Allianz Stadium will always be his home and his presence in the training ground will be a boost to the players.

Juve is struggling to keep pace with Inter Milan in the title race and Chiellini won the league and several other trophies when he was on the books of the Bianconeri.

He will offer the team some advice and tips on staying consistent and winning games.