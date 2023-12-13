Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has returned to Italy after announcing his retirement from professional football.

Chiellini left Juve for the MLS on a free transfer last season and would have been offered a new deal if he had wanted to remain at LAFC. However, he decided to retire and will now continue his involvement off the field.

Chiellini is widely expected to accept an administrative role at Juve, eventually becoming one of the trusted former players of the Old Lady.

Juve and Chiellini had a good time together over two decades, and he is now looking forward to watching one of their games this month.

A report on Football Italia claims the former defender will be in the stadium when Juve faces AS Roma later this month.

The defender himself has confirmed his presence in that game, and Juve fans would be delighted to see one of their best former players back in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is a former player who most of us will vote to return in a non-playing capacity.

He knows he will get a very good reception when he returns to the stadium for the game against Roma and he might be our good luck charm to win the match.