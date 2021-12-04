Chiellini willing to go on playing as long as he’s enjoying it

After enduring a rough patch in the last few years, Giorgio Chiellini has been enjoying a more healthy stretch in the last year or so (knock on wood).

The Juventus captain was contemplating retirement after being dealt with repeated blows including a serious ACL injury in 2019.

Few would have thought that the defender would be able to catch a second wind at this late stage of his career, and yet, he led his national team to European glory last summer.

The center back remains one of the most reliable players at the back for Max Allegri, and has a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

But could he consider extending his playing career beyond it?

“As long as I can maintain good performances, I go on with pleasure because I have fun. This is the truth,” said Chiellini in an interview with Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“It would be nice if you can understand what would be the right time to stop a moment earlier, but it’s not easy, I have seen so many of my colleagues suffering with the timing as well.

“I’ve already joked about emulating Gigi Buffon and playing until reaching the age of 50.”

Juve FC say

As long as Chiellini is healthy and putting up solid displays at the back, there’s no reason for him to stop.

However, at a certain age, things could escalate quickly, especially for someone who has already endured a long battle with injuries.

The wisest decision at the moment would be avoiding long term planning.