“Chiellini with Bonucci’s feet” – Frosinone director praises Juventus defender

Since joining the club in the summer, Federico Gatti had his highs and lows in his maiden campaign at Juventus. Nonetheless, the young defender is starting to establish himself as a key player at the back in Max Allegri’s squad.

The 24-year-old has thus far made 22 appearances across all competitions. While he’s yet to score a goal in Serie A, he has already netted twice in the Europa League, including a last-minute equalizer against Sevilla in the first leg of the semi-final.

The centre-back enjoyed his breakthrough at Frosinone last season, winning the Serie B MVP award in the process.

Therefore, the club’s sporting director Guido Angelozzi remains fond of his former defender, showering him with praise of the highest order.

The Frosinone official compares Gatti to two Juventus legends, former captain Giorgio Chiellini and current skipper Leonardo Bonucci.

“Honestly, I was expecting Gatti to perform at this high level,” said Angelozzi in his interview with Calciomercato.it via ilBianconero.

“In my opinion, he hasn’t reached his best just yet, he can play for any team at the European stage.

“It surprises me when he doesn’t take the field. Gatti is already a leader at Juventus, he’s like Chiellini but with Bonucci’s feet.”