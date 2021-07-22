Chiellini’s jersey on display – Juve’s official store offers some clues on next season’s squad

More than three weeks have passed since the official opening of the summer transfer market, and yet, Juventus fans are left with more questions than answers.

The management is yet to sign a single first team player, whilst several of its current players are on expiring contracts. Moreover, club captain Giorgio Chiellini is technically untied after the expiry of his contract last month.

On another note, the squad seems to be overwhelmed by players who returned from loan spells and are facing uncertain futures.

According to Calciomercato, Juve’s official store could offer some market clues. The club officially released the away kit for next season, and it is now on display.

Apparently, fans are able to purchase a jersey with Chiellini’s name on the back, which effectively confirm beyond doubt that the great defender is set to remain in Turin for at least another year.

Additionally, the jerseys of Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca are also on sale. The trio returned from their respective loan spells last season, and it remains to be seen whether they will remain with Juventus or not – with the Croatian heavily linked with a move to Torino.

On the other hand, the source mentions the absence of another player who retuned from loan, and the man in question is Mattia Perin.

Nonetheless, it should be noted that the latter’s absence is most probably due to the fact that he’s a goalkeeper, and thus have a different kit from his outfield teammates.

The former Genoa shot-stopper is hoping to leave the club in search for more playing time, but could end up staying if his suitors fail to meet Juve’s asking price.