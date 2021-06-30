Chiellini’s Juventus contract expires today but his future has already been decided

Today is officially the last day of Giorgio Chiellini’s contract with Juventus, but we have certainly not seen the last of him in the Black and Whites yet.

The defender is currently with the Italy national team for their Euro 2020 campaign.

Calciomercato via Il Bianconero says Juventus has already decided on his future and there is only one possibility: they will renew his current deal.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed his talents since he joined them from AS Roma in 2005 and he has been a reliable servant.

He will be 37 in August, but he has mastered his body and has continued to deliver fine performances for Juve and the Italy national team.

The report insists that it is just a matter of the defender returning from the Euros and signing an extended contract at the Allianz Stadium.

It claims that Chiellini is set to remain a leading character in the Juve dressing room under Massimiliano Allegri.

While he will still take to the field and play games for them, his minutes would be managed to avoid him breaking down too often.

The club will also ensure that they have a solid defence that can support him when he is playing and when he isn’t.