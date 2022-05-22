Chiellini’s next career move is missing just a final step

Giorgio Chiellini has finally played his last game for Juventus. The defender was bloodied as the Bianconeri lost 2-0 to Fiorentina yesterday.

It was not the first time he had fought so hard and bled for Juve, but it would be the last after 17 years.

Chiellini is a Juve and Italian football legend, but it seems he is not ready to stop playing football.

The former Roma man has attracted the attention of some clubs as he closes in on leaving the Allianz Stadium. He now looks close to leaving Europe.

Transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, claims the defender is closing in on joining the MLS side, LA FC.

His entourage and the American club have already reached an agreement. What is missing is for him to get the approval of his family before he signs on the dotted lines.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is still good enough to continue playing football considering that he could have been in the Italy squad for the World Cup later this year if they had qualified.

The defender will always be a Juve legend, and all we can do is wish him the very best in his career for the years ahead.